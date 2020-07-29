A recent campaign mailer pointed out Rep. Jim Walsh’s ties to Rep. Matt Shea, right wing extremist, secessionist and alleged domestic terrorist. I’m relieved to see that I’m not the only one troubled by the ways in which Walsh has chosen to align himself with people and groups who define the extreme edge of the political right wing.
By sharing many views, opinions and rally stages with Shea, Walsh also allies himself with violent extremist groups like Patriot Prayer, Proud Boys, and regional militia-type groups that are promoting violence and civil unrest. I personally witnessed him at a Second Amendment rally in Longview palling and joking around with Tusitala “Tiny” Toese of the Proud Boys, who later pled guilty to his role in an aggressive, violent altercation in Portland prompted by political differences.
We’re at a moment when we need to be very vigilant that people don’t use their Second Amendment rights to trample on the First Amendment rights of those they disagree with. We saw it happen recently in Grays Harbor, right in Walsh’s back yard, when armed counter-protestors behaved threateningly toward unarmed, peaceful demonstrators. What did we get from Walsh on this? Crickets. Nothing, as far as I’ve seen reported.
Jim Walsh is not a legislator, he’s an agitator. He is not a representative for all, he is a partisan for a very few. He is not a uniter, he is a divider. The 19th district deserves better than Jim Walsh. He will not have my vote.
LL Hauer
Winlock
