June 28th, 1960, started as a beautiful, summer day in Lewis County, however tragedy struck later that evening, forever changing the lives of the Owen and Gilkerson families. History holds this to be one of the deadliest house fires in the county.
Fire Chief Frank Bras was called to a home fully ablaze at 11:57 p.m. A later determination concluded that a smoldering cigarette located in the davenport was responsible for the deaths of four members of the Spencer Lionel Owen family. The family came from St. Cloud, Florida to attend the funeral of George Aden Norton, which they missed due to car trouble in Wisconsin along the way.Spencer and Ruth Owen, who met in Napavine, were married in 1953 at the Lewis County Courthouse following Spencer’s naval service in the Korean War.
They were in the process of relocating their young family back to Lewis County when they arrived over the weekend to Owen’s sister and brother in law’s home, Warren and Dana Gilkerson at 716 E Street in Centralia.
The Owen family was sleeping on the second story when Spencer was awakened by smoke and flames just before midnight. He quickly exchanged communication with Ruth to get the older boys out while he rushed their 9 month old son down the flaming stairs in his bassinet. He attempted to alert Mr. and Mrs. Gilkerson to get out as well, not yet knowing they had already escaped. Once he realized that he did not see Ruth and the boys outside, he fought to get back into the house but was restrained by bystanders from reentering the engulfed and collapsing home. His wife Ruth (Norton) 26, (who was also 6 months pregnant), Wesley, 7 and Victor, 3, all perished upstairs from smoke inhalation and heat. His son, Clayton, 9 months, died at 3 a.m. at Centralia General Hospital. Spencer suffered 3rd degree burns over 75 percent of his body and was listed in critical condition, not expected to live.
The newlyweds and new homeowners, Mr. and Mrs. Warren Gilkerson escaped from their downstairs bedroom through a window because the door was blazing hot. The 11 firefighters finally extinguished the flames at 1:47am. Both the house and it’s contents valued at over $9,000 was counted a total loss.
The story was covered nationally in newspapers and on television news. It still remains Centralia’s deadliest house fire. Ruth, Wesley, Victor, and Clayton are all resting together in Mountain View Cemetery next to George and Charlotte Norton, (Ruth’s parents).
Spencer Owen, 31, was transferred on July 2, the day of his family’s funeral, to the
UW Hospital in Seattle. There he received skin graft procedures that lasted 6 months. His extended family all moved to Lewis County from North Carolina to support him as he recovered.
He later married Theola Albright in 1962 and lived out the rest of his life with their four children in Chehalis. He passed away September 9th, 1995 and is interred at Claquato Cemetery.
Leslee Owen
(son of Spencer Owen)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.