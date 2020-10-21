The election is fast approaching. Maybe a memory refresh is in order.
Remember when the commissioners decided to remove funding from the senior centers right after the last election? Not a word was said before the election.
Think about how well Edna Fund kept that secret until after the election? Keep that in mind when you fill out your ballot. And Bobby Jackson — the issues with Twin Transit and the guy he picked to run it? What a mess that was. Quite a judge of character he is.
How about the airport expansion? I have lived in Lewis County for 30 years. If I had wanted to live next door to SeaTac I would have moved there. They never even asked the opinion of the people who live nearby. I think a change in county commissioners is in order. Please remember that an election is our opportunity to hire someone who cares more about the residents in Lewis County and less about that almost $100,000 a year paycheck.
Dave Germain
Toledo
