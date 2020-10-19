It always disappoints me when political opponents lower themselves to the place of demonizing character. Yes, character is important but perfection is not found in any of us. Jesus said, “The one who has never sinned, cast the first stone.”
No one should be throwing stones because no one is perfect. I’ve known Sean Swope and Suzie as part of Bethel Church family for several years. I’ve also known them as neighbors who live next door to my son.
I’ve had the privilege of observing Sean as a father, a husband, and a neighbor. In every setting Sean has proven to be a man with honorable integrity. When I pursue a leader for Bethel Church, I use 1 Timothy 3:2 which says, the overseer is to be above reproach, faithful to his wife, temperate, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable, able to teach ...
The Bible mentions a lot of qualities for church leadership but “perfection” isn’t one of them. Based upon the Bible, Sean would be a strong candidate to serve in the local church. As you go to vote this November, I hope you’ll appreciate his leadership qualities and not allow personal attacks to influence your decision. Sean, I thank-you for being a faithful husband, a loving dad and a man of integrity. I see godly leadership in you.
Pastor Kyle Rasmussen
Chehalis
