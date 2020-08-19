Our state senator, Dean Takko representing the 19th Legislative District, understands that the basic American expectation that travel be easy and safe is fundamental to who we are.
I am not just talking about his tireless work on our infrastructure. I have seen how protective Dean is of our safety when, as Wahkiakum County Prosecutor, I discovered a loophole in the law, one that made the punishment when a motorist negligently kills a passenger on a motorcycle far less than if the motorist negligently kills the driver of the motorcycle. One email to Dean was all it took — as soon as he learned of the problem, he sponsored legislation that closed the loophole, creating a fairer law and safer roads.
This was just the kind of work we might expect from Dean. He is the senator who sponsored the law that enhanced sentences against those who endanger others in an attempt to elude police. Over the years, I have come to rely on Dean’s common-sense attitude on issues like this. That’s why I support Dean Takko for State Senate. Dean Takko is for safe streets and safe travels, and he has proven it over and over again.
Dan Bigelow
Cathlamet
