My nails are raggy, my hair is shaggy, and my nerves are shot, but still I’m expected to stay home and take over the education of my sixth grader. Why? My government told me to.
Does anyone care that I’m not a teacher? Sure I have a bachelor’s degree issued from St. Martins University which still doesn’t qualify me as a teacher. What is going to happen to students in this gap year in their education? Are all the students going to enter the next grade prepared (equally or not) for that next step?
Is the government sure of the results of having the kids out of school?
What about children living in an abusive home? Who does the kid talk to when the abuser is living with them? Is the slogan, “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” applicable to abused children?
What are the children just supposed to do, put on a face mask for protection?
For years, the schools have provided a safe place for students to ask for help. They can talk to the school nurse, the school counselor, a teacher or another student.
Does the government have an answer for this problem?
Gerri Woolf
Tenino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.