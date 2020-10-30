When I initially ran for office, I would say the need for change is obvious; the time for change is now. Today, Lewis County finds itself in the same position, but with a different race. Dr. Lindsey Pollock is running because she sees the need for change. The results in the primary election show that voters understand a change is needed as well.
Pollock understands what it is like to run a business in Lewis County in good times, bad times, and times of COVID. Lindsey’s real-world experience is in stark contrast to her opponent and prepares her for success as our commissioner. That experience will immediately benefit Lewis County. Growing up here, she understands the changes that need to be made to make Lewis County even better.
The long-range vision Pollock will bring to the table is precisely what Lewis County has been missing. On the other hand, her opponent speaks about a “five-year plan” but has been talking about it for four years and is still not complete. We need to be planning 20 years in the future. Pollock understands the need for strategic planning, not just for the success of Lewis County, but to draw business and employers to Lewis County.
Lindsey is involved with her community, not just when it is campaign season. Instead, she has been involved in her entire life, working to make Lewis County the best it can be. The voters recognized this in the primary. Her opponent? He admitted he had not worked hard enough in his four years as our commissioner and had not listened to us. Is that what Lewis County wants? No. Is that what Lewis County needs? Absolutely not.
Lewis County needs a stable, consistent leader who is going to work for us tirelessly. Lewis County needs someone who will listen and make the tough decisions rather than pawning them off on someone else and then complaining about the decision that has been made. Lewis County needs Lindsey Pollock as our next ceounty commissioner.
The need for change is obvious. The time for change is now — vote Lindsey Pollock for Lewis County commissioner, District 2.
Jonathan Meyer
Centralia, Lewis County Prosecutor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.