As we begin to ease restrictions made necessary by the pandemic, I hope everyone will continue to take this seriously. I have already noticed in Lewis County that fewer people are wearing masks and many are not staying 6 feet away from others. Although Lewis County has luckily had few cases (35 confirmed and three deaths as of May 22), we should remember that the number of cases is likely to increase as restrictions are lifted. Alabama is experiencing a surge of new cases and hospitals in Montgomery are becoming overwhelmed. Many of their patients are from the rural areas of the state.
President Donald Trump has mostly minimized the seriousness of the virus from the start. He has not followed the guidelines on his own White House website. Additionally, he has refused to be seen wearing a mask and people in the White House did not routinely wear masks until after two people tested positive for the virus in early May. Now everyone must wear a mask, except Trump. And since then, he has also told us that he will be tested daily for the virus, as will everyone who comes into contact with him.
He also announced that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine to help prevent contracting the virus, even though it has not yet been proven to be effective nor has it been approved by the FDA for that use. It can also have serious side effects as we saw when the drug was given to veterans in some VA hospitals. Then the other day, he said he has already stopped taking the drug, having only taken it for two weeks or so. What does that prove? He is already living in a protected bubble so he is unlikely to contract the virus anyway. And why stop taking the drug if it is “working” to protect him?
Of course, we would expect the president to be protected, but the irony is that, contrary to the guidelines on his White House website, he is pushing for all of us to hurry and get out and reopen the economy when we don’t have the luxury of the protections he enjoys. We don’t get to be tested daily; the people around us aren’t tested daily; and, we don’t get to insist that everyone around us wear a mask or stay 6 feet away from us.
Although we all want to return to work and resume socializing, we still need to be cautious. And remember, even if you choose not to wear a mask to protect yourself, some people will continue to wear masks to try to better protect themselves and others. Many people have medical conditions that make them more vulnerable, so don’t presume they are making a political statement by wearing a mask. There is no cure and no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 and it may be with us for many months to come. Let’s be kind to each other as we navigate the challenges posed by COVID-19.
Frank Hackett
Onalaska
