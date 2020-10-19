This letter is in regards to County Commissioner Fund’s recent mailer portraying Sean Swope as a “Law Breaker.” Having been born and raised in Lewis County, I have known Commissioner Fund my entire life. I have also known Sean Swope for nearly 20 years.
Commissioner Fund’s son was a very close friend of mine and I have appreciated her commitment to the community. Even though I plan to vote for Sean Swope for county commissioner, it is not based on who Commissioner Fund is or what she’s done. As a father of a young family, I feel Sean Swope can bring new life and energy into our community that will greatly benefit generations to come.
My perspective on Commissioner Fund changed dramatically with this recent mailer and the accusations contained within. Commissioner Fund attacked Sean Swope’s character and portrayed him as deceitful and a law breaker. I know Sean Swope very well and have the highest regard for his character and integrity. It grieves me to see someone as well respected as Commissioner Fund take this underhanded approach. There are two sides to every story and I can testify that what Sean did was not at all malicious or intentional. While he did make a mistake, it was out of naivety. The only reason it became public knowledge was because he voluntarily self-reported when he found out he had broken campaign rules. This is a perfect example of the integrity Sean Swope has as a human being and can bring to this community. Sean made a mistake, and he stepped forward and acknowledged it and was willing to live with the consequences.
As a side note, the “mistake” Sean made was placing flyers in about 20 meal bags to be delivered to senior citizens. While it was wrong, I would hardly classify this as a waste of public funds as Commissioner Fund portrayed.
Commissioner Fund’s attack on Sean Swope’s character was malicious. I am very disappointed in her approach and tactics. I would much rather have a commissioner who steps forward and owns his or her action than one who lowers herself to making false accusations and attacking an upstanding citizen’s character.
Joby Voetberg
Chehalis
