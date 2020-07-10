My name is Tina Potter. I am writing in regard to the mandates for wearing masks in public concerning people who are deaf and hard of hearing like me. I want all hearing people who interact with the public to please hear me out as I share what it is like to be deaf or hard of hearing (HOH) during this pandemic.
Each person who is deaf/HOH communicates through a variety of ways. I want to address some different ways hearing people can help breach the communication gap. It is very rude to ignore us or to tell us ‘never mind’ when you can’t figure out how to communicate or to rush us through the line just to get rid of what you feel is an uncomfortable situation because you can’t figure out how to communicate.
Lip reading is one way that some deaf communicate with hearing people but not all deaf lip read. It is only 50 percent accurate at most, depending on several factors. When we enter your business and are trying to communicate with you at a check-out stand or a counter, we need to see your face including your lips and eyes. Please, while speaking to us, remove your mask so we can see your lips. We are not trying to spread sickness or disease, nor do we feel you are. Do not use exaggerated expressions or yell. Talk normal as you maintain facial contact with us.
Another way to communicate is through good old pen and paper or even using your phone to type what you are saying. It doesn’t have to be long, but the gesture is very much appreciated and can fix a frustrating situation. It is refreshing to see hearing people make efforts to communicate with the deaf community.
Not all deaf know sign language but it is another way that some people communicate. If you don’t know sign language you can attempt to communicate through gestures. These are actually used many times in sign language.
While most people are hearing and have equal access, this pandemic has made it very difficult for deaf/HOH individuals in spite of what our governor has said about dropping your masks just for a moment to try to be accommodating. Many deaf/HOH individuals are struggling during this pandemic just to get our basic needs through stores and doctors offices and while we are trying to be understanding and keep our social distance there are times we see extra precautions like the shields before cash registers where we could easily communicate with an employee with their mask off just for that short time we need to understand them where they shouldn’t feel threatened.
I’m hoping you will address this issue as you report things on this pandemic as this is very frustrating for the deaf community.
We don’t want COVID-19 any more than the next person. We want to have our jobs, be able to feed our families, use restaurants, and communicate our needs and desires as much as any other hearing people, and be treated as equals.
The only thing that separates me from anyone else in any establishment is that I can’t hear you.
Please, I beg of you to bring this out as a notice to remind everyone any time they approach a deaf or hard of hearing individuals.
We all want to follow Governor Inslee’s mandate on wearing masks to protect us, but at the same time, we need to be able to communicate with everyone equally so that we could understand each other.
Thank you for taking the time to read this letter.
Tina Potter
Mossyrock
