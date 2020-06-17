During our general May membership meeting there was a discussion on the President retweeting a video that came from the Cowboys for Trump.The following statement is from the membership.
We at the Lewis County Democratic Party are appalled that the President distributed a video which contained the assertion that “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.
While we have many disagreements with our partisan competition, the Lewis County Democratic Party will always condemn rhetoric which seeks to dehumanize or wish harm upon people for their partisan differences. The foundational structure of our nation relies upon our ability to debate and disagree while tolerating those disagreements, and we feel that the President’s actions fell far short of that very basic standard.
We call upon the President to personally apologize for endorsing that rhetoric, and call upon both the Lewis County Republican Party and the Washington State Republican Party, as well as all of our elected officials, and ask them to join us in making similar statements. We believe silence on this topic is equivalent to acceptance, and trust that the Republicans who are our neighbors do not hold these views. We ask them to democrat that face, which we hope to be true.
Carol Brock
Chair, Lewis County Democrats
