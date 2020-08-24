I know there’s going to be push-back on Don Brunell’s article touting nuclear power dated Aug. 20 in The Chronicle. I understand there’s a lot of fear when people hear “nuclear power,” but if you really study it, you’ll know that compared to other forms of creating electricity, it’s still the cheapest and safest.
The reason people think it is not is because they’ve been conditioned, whether by biased news, college scare tactics or a few reactor malfunctions, to espouse that. Science has made the reactors safer in recent history, but also, the accidents that did happen were hugely over-exaggerated.
In the most recent one, Fukushima, there have been no known deaths from radiation exposure. Wind and solar power requires 300-400 times more land to generate the same amount of power as a nuclear plant or natural gas plant, as well as being unreliable and needing to be backed up. The supposedly “sustainable and renewable” wind farms are also much more threatening to endangered species of birds, bats and other flyers. Nuclear also produces 200-300 times less waste.
This information comes from a book called, “Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All,” by Michael Shellenberger, who actually used to be an alarmist on climate but has since spent 30 years studying the subject and has come up with scientific data to prove otherwise.
Before automatically discounting Don Brunell’s article, it would do everyone good to learn about the other side of the scientific equation that is seldom talked about but needs to be considered as an option for a safer and more sustainable future.
Sheryl Isaacson
Chehalis
