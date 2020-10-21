The following addresses three issues of fact arising from the KELA interview on Oct. 15 of the Lewis County Commissioner candidates in District 2.
Commissioner Jackson claimed that because Dr. Lindsey Pollock’s husband is employed by the Washington State Department of Health, a conflict of interest damaging to Lewis County certainly could occur if she’s elected. He’s actually Regional Engineer at the Office of Drinking Water at the DOH. Somehow this conflict is due to the commissioners, the health department, and the power of DOH over the whole state.
In fact, nothing could be further from the truth.
As the wife of a Boistfort Valley Water Corporation board member, I know well enough the importance of having excellent operational oversight from someone who lives in the area and knows local needs and limited resources. Mr. Pollock has completely, by-the-rules, monitored and given needed information and suggestions to this entity. The notable improvements are exceptional for following state guidelines. This is clearly for the good of the consumers and contributes to the overall well being of a non-government water company.
The truth stated above just does not fit the definition of a conflict of interest. There is no conflict of interest from benefits for either person due to any new job. There is no conflict of interest with a commissioner and a water engineer sharing the common goal of seeking the best for the public, following government science, policy and ethics. This conflict of interest assertion is exactly backwards.
Another Jackson statement completely ignored that if elected, Dr. Pollock would transition her veterinary practice and right at the start be a fully involved commissioner. This is logical and a fact. Her consistent attendance at commissioner meetings establishes a functional running start that the public could only wish for in the past. Also, folks who know her clearly see the extensive community knowledge and supportive actions of this lifetime Lewis County resident. Dr. Pollock will perform her commissioner duties very well.
A third incorrect statement is that no one knows about her plan if she has one. She certainly does have a plan (Lewis County R.I.S.E.). It’s been out for weeks, is well defined, and is practical. See the outline at votedrlindsey.com.
Simply put, Dr. Pollock has the ability, knowledge, and commitment to perform as a county commissioner, in stellar fashion and ethically independent. It’s disappointing that Commissioner Jackson got all three of the above situations just backwards. It’s a bit ironic that he would have learned more if he just did his homework before spinning more false assumptions. Dr. Pollock tells the truth.
Linda Tausch
Chehalis
