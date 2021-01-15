Who granted authority to Gov. Jay Inslee to regionalize Washington state? As a Grays Harbor County resident, I don't want to be put together with Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties in what he calls the "West" region.
His building of eight regions out of 39 state counties is wrong.
This is another power grab using COVID-19. If counties don't stop this, it will probably become permanent and make our state easier to control by Inslee.
We don't need anymore freedom taken. Citizens and county commissioners should beware!
Margaret "Peggy" Colerick
Oakville
