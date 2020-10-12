Kudos to Mr. Robert McCormick for his informative letter into the very questionable PUD operations and management.
It is quite obvious that conservative budgeting is not in the PUD’s line of expertise. From a $20 million surplus in the year 2000 to a $9 million deficit in the year 2023, that says it all. The reasons given for this huge shortfall given in the Sept. 19 issue of The Chronicle are very vague at best. We will probably never know the full truth to this extravagant shortfall, but obviously long-range budgeting and planning are not in the PUD vocabulary.
I can tell you that increases of 8 to 10 percent in this frequency and magnitude are extremely painful to those who are retired or on a fixed income. The new PUD bills are probably the highest that local citizens have, right in there with a mortgage payment.
I, and others, have had little choice but to pay monthly in the winter, not every other month, as our budgets could not handle the amount asked for. Those making the rate increases are pretty much immune to this painful increase, so up and up it goes.
There is a little light at the end of this dark tunnel. The light’s name is Michael Kelly. He is running for PUD Commissioner. He appears to have a solid, conservative background and is well-versed in the latest electronic technology. We desperately need someone of Mr. Kelly’s foresight and knowledge in this position. Please join me in voting for Michael Kelly for PUD Commissioner.
Jim Stafford
Adna
