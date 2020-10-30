This is in defense of my friend, Peter Lahmann, who was duly elected to a position on the Centralia Port Commission in 2018. Recently, Peter has been vilified in The Chronicle and the local radio call-in shows because he has not fallen into line with the dubious methods of the hired director of the port, Kyle Heaton.
In light of these recent character assassinations, allow me to provide a look into the personal characteristics of Peter Lahmann. He was raised here in Centralia; we have been friends since Centralia Junior High. He was Best Man at my wedding. He would give you the shirt off his back. Whenever my business was flooding, Pete was there helping sandbag. Years ago, he helped my mother-in-law move into a new apartment! Who volunteers to do that, for goodness sake?
Peter actively supports veterans by volunteering weekly at JBLM to help transitioning service members get into apprenticeships. He organized, raised funds, and got volunteers to build the Freedom Walk Memorial in Washington Park. He, along with other volunteers, regularly pick up trash along our freeway exits here in Centralia. He is very involved with his church and he serves on the board at the Lewis County Historical Museum.
Peter raised his family here in Centralia and has been a solid citizen for all these many years. He is a very giving individual and really cares about Centralia. His career in road construction and education has provided him many opportunities to promote vocational jobs to those seeking a living wage career.
He jumped into the
political arena with a pledge of transparency. He believes in good stewardship and wants the port to be accountable for their use of taxpayer dollars. Peter has a lot to offer (sound judgment, common sense, intelligence, integrity) and I believe he is the perfect person to be on the port commission.
Randy Garland
Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.