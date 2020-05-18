One of the few issues these days that has bipartisan agreement is that rural internet is lousy.
But right now the Lewis County PUD is giving our community an opportunity to offer meaningful feedback about the quality of our broadband internet access, including whether we have internet access at all.
Your input to the survey they released last week will add to growing momentum toward providing broadband for all residents here in rural Lewis county.
There’s really good energy right now among leadership at the Lewis County PUD, several of our county commissioners and a lot of citizens to improve internet access throughout the county. This couldn’t be more timely. The coronavirus is hammering home all the ways in which rural residents are left in the dust if we don’t have decent internet access.
It’s very important that those of us with no internet access or really terrible access at our home or business let that be known. This survey is our chance!
Your response to the survey will give the PUD concrete data about the scope of the challenge. It will also show how badly people want action in this arena. From there, the possibilities of PUD participation in expanding fiber cable throughout the county to increase broadband internet access can start turning into realities.
If you have friends with no internet, please encourage them to respond to the survey by phone.
Take the survey by phone at 360-602-1522 or online at www.lcpud.org/broadband. It only takes a couple of minutes and the first 5000 responders can receive a free pack of LED lightbulbs.
LL Hauer
Winlock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.