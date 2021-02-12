Health and Hope Medical Outreach is a local non-profit located in Centralia. We provide free medical care to those with low income and those in poverty in Lewis County and south Thurston County. Our clinic meets every Tuesday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Northwest Pediatrics.
We are running an online event right now which we would love to have you participate in! We have two auction baskets and two raffle items. A few local businesses donated these items. We are so grateful for Bartels Clothing, Jeremy's Farm to Table, Book ‘N’ Brush, Shona's Food Co. and Shakespeare and Co. for being willing to donate gift cards, hoodies and much more! Our event website is located here: https://hhmo.betterworld.org/.
Or check out our website: https://hhmo.org/february-fundraiser/.
Thank you for helping support your local nonprofit.
Ellie Rowland
Centralia