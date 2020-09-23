In fairness, I do not know Commissioner Fund’s opponent in the upcoming election. But I do know Edna Fund, and I know her from the aspect of service to her community and state as a Lewis County Commissioner.
I am a Walla Walla County Commissioner and it’s been my privilege to work side by side with Edna for several years as we served on several state boards and committees, particularly as board members of the Washington State Association of Counties and its legislative steering committee. I have come to appreciate Edna’s perspectives on the responsibilities of a county commissioner to their constituents.
Time and time again I have seen Edna put party ideologies aside to work for solid solutions for issues affecting Lewis County as well as other counties in Washington. Not surprisingly, those issues and problems are very similar from county to county, just on a different scale. Edna has demonstrated the only way to really accomplish her goal of serving Lewis County is by reaching across the aisle to develop real solutions. Edna is a problem solver and, I assure you, Lewis County is, and will continue to be, well served, by retaining her as your county commissioner. It is my privilege to recommend you do just that.
Jim Johnson
County Commissioner
Walla Walla County
