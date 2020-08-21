After seeing the pictures of Morton Police Chief Roger Morningstar at the Freedom Rally last Saturday, it is clear he only enforces Washington State laws he agrees with. Mandatory facemasks are REQUIRED, by LAW. However, he is guilty of a misdemeanor, in violation of his oath of office, and should be held accountable for the $50.00 fine for his first offense, and furthermore $100.00 for each additional misdemeanor. There are many.
The police chief has not impartially performed or discharged his duties of office, and violated all three RCW 43.20.050; RCW 70.05.120 and WAC 246-100-070.
He certainly did not cite a single person for violating the face mask requirement, which is not optional.
The following oath is the most commonly used in our state.
“I, _____, do solemnly swear [or affirm] that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the State of Washington, and all local ordinances, and that I will faithfully and impartially perform and discharge the duties of the office of _____, according to the law and the best of my ability.”
WAC 246-100-070
“Enforcement of local health officer orders.
(1) An order issued by a local health officer in accordance with this chapter shall constitute the duly authorized application of lawful rules adopted by the state board of health and must be enforced by all police officers, sheriffs, constables, and all other officers and employees of any political subdivisions within the jurisdiction of the health department in accordance with RCW 43.20.050.
(2) Any person who shall violate any of the provisions of this chapter or any lawful rule adopted by the board shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor punishable as provided under RCW 43.20.050.
(3) Any person who shall fail or refuse to obey any lawful order issued by any local health officer shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor punishable as provided under RCW 70.05.120.”
“RCW 43.20.050 (5) All local boards of health, health authorities and officials, officers of state institutions, police officers, sheriffs, constables, and all other officers and employees of the state, or any county, city, or township thereof, shall enforce all rules adopted by the state board of health. In the event of failure or refusal on the part of any member of such boards or any other official or person mentioned in this section to so act, he or she shall be subject to a fine of not less than fifty dollars, upon first conviction, and not less than one hundred dollars upon second conviction.”
Generally, if a criminal complaint is issued against a police officer, it is up to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office to prosecute the case. The Prosecuting Attorney is not required to prosecute, and often he or she decides not to. The prosecutor’s office relies on police officers as witnesses and investigators in all of the cases in the office.
Sadly, it is most likely the prosecutor’s office will allow further criminal behavior to continue.
Rick Yearout
Morton
