Observation No. 1: The Trump supporters who forced the Biden/Harris bus off the road in Austin are not “patriots,” they’re Russian patsies trying to disrupt our election.
Why would anyone think that preventing free speech of a fellow American is the “patriotic” thing to do?
Observation No. 2: When did it become radical to count all the votes?
Have the Republicans lost their collective minds trying to get the courts to throw out 127,000 votes in Texas? Why are the Republicans using the courts to block Americans from their legal right to vote in Texas and other states?
Observation No. 3: The Bible mentions helping the poor hundreds of times.
If your church puts Trump before God and the Bible perhaps it’s time to find a new church.
Forrest Gill
Chehalis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.