On March 24, 2020, WSP Trooper Justin Schaffer was killed in the line of duty. The loss of Trooper Schaffer affected so many of us, personally, as well as professionally. I belong to both groups. I’ve gotten to know the Schaffer family over the years, through Adna School, and through my career with The Lewis County Coroner’s Office. I have had the privilege of working with Chief Glenn Schaffer and Trooper Schaffer. In a rural county like ours it is easy to understand how responders become a family. We get to know each other, we ask after spouses, and in Trooper Schaffer’s case, I always asked about K9 Frankie as well.
Because of the relationship our office has with law enforcement, Justin’s death hit our office hard. I responded to the scene and then to the hospital. While I responded to the hospital, our staff gathered at the office, knowing that Trooper Schaffer would be coming in and he would receive the honor he deserved. They did this on their own, they were not asked to do so. As we approached the coroner’s office I was amazed by the citizens that had gathered to pay respect, including staff from Providence Centralia Hospital. This was the start of one of the longest emotional weeks our office has experienced.
We were honored to be able to offer our facility to the Schaffer family, WSP and other area law enforcement officers. We opened our doors and staffed our office 24 hours a day while Troopers were there during the week long Honor Guard. I want to state that our office was not asked to do this, we are honored to be able to do this.
I am not looking to toot my horn for our office’s involvement and what we did. I point this out because I believe the citizens of Lewis County need to know how their so called leaders behaved. The Board of County Commissioners would have the citizens believe that they care about what happens to them. For years, Commissioner Edna Fund has made the comment that she “feels emotional” when she thinks about the job we do. During this week-long vigil not one of the commissioner’s felt it worthwhile to take 60 seconds out of their busy schedule to phone, stop by or email us to see how our staff was doing, or check on the law enforcement agencies who were there. During this time not one of them reached out to other law enforcement agencies that were affected by Trooper Schaffer’s death. In the months since this tragedy occurred, the only acknowledgement that has been made is a short discussion between Commissioners’ Fund and Bobby Jackson, at the April 6th BOCC meeting, after the memorial convoy that happened on April 5, 2020.
Now, some will argue that they, the commissioners, have had a lot going on with COVID-19. Compassion can be expressed in 60 seconds or less, if you care.
If you believe that having county leaders that demonstrate such a lack of disrespect, for a fallen trooper, who also lived in Lewis County, then continue to vote the way you do. Otherwise, stand up and demand more from your elected leaders.
Dawn Harris
Chief Deputy Coroner
Chehalis
Skies Are Clearing This Spring, but Climate Change Hasn’t Gone Away
Spring is in the air. Flowers are blooming, birds are singing, and skies are clearing. In many parts of the world, views of mountains are now being seen that have been obscured for decades due to smog!
I am writing to point out that, while we have one worldwide crisis we are consumed with daily, the coronavirus pandemic, the other worldwide crisis, climate change, has not gone away. According to National Geographic we have seen an 8 percent decline of CO2 emissions on average over the last 3 months due to the worldwide shelter in place practices of most countries.
That number is even greater in places like China, where the February-March emissions declines were nearly 20 percent. But that decline is now starting
