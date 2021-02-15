On Jan. 30, my wife and daughter assisted me into the Providence Centralia Hospital emergency room where I was quickly and efficiently admitted and triaged.
Shortly thereafter, I was enveloped into a caring and professional medical journey. In a relatively short time, I was correctly diagnosed with complex pneumonia and admitted to a medical room.
Professional nursing and compassionate care took control.
In COVID-19 times, it is lonely, as no outside visitors are allowed. Shortly, the “hometown” effect went to work.
In walked a good friend from my youth in Adna from the nursing staff to offer support, followed by a close friend from our local family unit to give her special brand of support.
Then, daily and caring check-ins came from others I have met over the many years of living in the community.
What a support!
Dr. Yan, a skillful local surgeon, inserted a chest tube to relieve the pain but said he wanted a specialist to take over, and off to Swedish in Seattle I went. Swedish gave me great care, and I arrived home Friday during the snowstorm to my warm, loving Chehalis home and community. I am hometown grateful and blessed.
P.S. Wear your darn mask!
Greg Lund
Chehalis