I read The Chronicle’s interview of Candidates Bobby Jackson and Linsdey Pollock
Mr. Jackson said “I don’t look at this job as being right here and now.” Funny since he treats it like a nine-to-five with weekends off the job!
Mr. Jackson also says “A lot of things that she’s described as things she wants to do, we’re already doing.” Lindsey Pollock has been attending the BOCC meetings regularly for the last two years.
Some of these issues that they “may” be working on now, shouldn’t have been issues to begin with, or for as long as they have been. Lindsey Pollock wrote a letter to the editor back in 2019 about the need for better internet in our rural areas. It wasn’t a COVID afterthought like it was for Mr. Jackson. She regularly attends several other meetings in Lewis County to include The Farm Bureau and Winlock City Council meetings, and has for years. The only council meeting I recall seeing Mr. Jackson attend in Winlock, is when he wants to spread misinformation or tout his poor transit measure.
Mr. Jackson likes to go around and tell lies about Dr. Pollock. Lies concerning her business, her husband’s job, and even trying to say she’s not really a Republican and she’s no good for Lewis County.
Being a county commissioner means treating people with respect including more than half the population that is female. It means learning facts before acting. It means being able to work with people with whom you disagree.
Bobby Jackson fails on every one of these crucial requirements. Bobby Jackson needs to go and the people of Lewis County need Dr. Lindsey Pollock for County Commissioner district 2.
Also, take a look at his Public Disclosure Commission. He said he wanted to reward Winlock people for staying home during the beginning of the COVID outbreak, yet he claimed it on his PDC as a campaign expenditure. Is that a reward or a pander for votes? No updates on his expenditures since August. He only shows $6,106.05 spent of almost $20,000 raised. What’s he not divulging?
Amanda Cline
Winlock
