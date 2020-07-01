In these times of concern for health and family and nation, we find ourselves looking for someone who is willing to do the work of guiding our society to an outcome for the good of all the people. I believe we have found that person in Carolyn Long.
In many meetings listening to Carolyn, I have found her to be honest and forthright. When she has expertise, as in Education, she will tell you what she thinks. In areas where she has searched for information, she will tell you what she’s found. In areas that need more research she will tell you that too. If you pose a problem she will research it and find options that are the best for 3rd District voters.
Carolyn speaks with a clear thinking that is rare today. She is to the point, using facts and well based information that doesn’t require a translation from “party line” politics.
Tamara Hinck
Onalaska
