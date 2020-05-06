Remember the 2008 bailout of big banks that gambled more than they could cover? Remember bank CEOs taking taxpayer dollars to pay themselves ‘huge’ bonuses after mishandling customer’s money and losing trillions? Their lack of appreciation is disgusting.
First, let’s look at 2008, when nine bank CEOs and execs grabbed up 32.6 billion of the taxpayer bailout of $175 billion (about 18.6 percent), in bonuses. A July 30, 2009 study by then New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo reports JP Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs took taxpayer provided TARP (Trouble Asset Relief Program) funds totaling $45 billion. These three took 40 percent of that amount equaling $18 billion, to pay bonuses equal to twice their 2008 earnings, as all three firms earned $9.6 billion for 2008. It did not matter that Citigroup and Merrill Lynch had gambling losses of over $27 billion each. They still paid out bonuses of $5.33 billion and $3.6 billion.
This time around, while unemployed workers struggle to pay rent, feed their families, wait for hours in food bank lines, cover power and water bills, and while small business loans are touted to total $350 billion dollars; the banks are charging loan origination fees and pocketing the easy $10 billion off the top. Instead of helping our nation by absorbing the cost and helping workers and business by keeping that taxpayer money available for small business loans, it ends up on the profit side of their balance sheet. That way it looks good for bonus time.
We taxpayers saved their butts last time. What if these crooked bank CEOs and execs gave back tens of billions they never deserved in the first place?
A Wall Street on Parade article on April 13, 2020 explains how the unemployed get ‘relief’ pay ending December 31 of this year (Pam and Russ Martens). However, Wall Street’s relief carries over as follows. A total of $454 billion will be leveraged using fractional reserve banking on a 10 to 1 basis, or $4.54 trillion dollars to cover their losses.
They state, “The Wall Street programs are not going to last for just four months or to the end of the year as are the CARES Act’s programs for workers. They are going to last longer than they did during the 2008 financial crash.
The New York Fed’s Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF) will last three years. The Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF) will last for four years and buy up investment grade as well as junk-rated corporate bonds to shore up the balance sheets of mega banks on Wall Street. The Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) will last for five years, buying up everything from investment grade to junk corporate bonds as well as junk-rated exchange traded funds (ETFs).”
That is right. For the next five years, taxpayers are on the hook for high risk, low grade junk bonds owned by banks that have leveraged their bets 10 to 1.
Rick Yearout
Morton
