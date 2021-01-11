Just to show you how Australia has dealt with the virus.
Border closures most of the year and out of a 25 million population, there have been 909 deaths.
Australians took notice, closed borders, and a large number wearing masks. Of course you get the non-wearers.
I’m afraid that the U.S. was slow to do anything.
New South Wales has had about 55 deaths out of a population much the same as Washington state.
I’m afraid it has been a bit like closing the gate after the horse has bolted.
Happy New Year.
Ron Field
Morton
