The Vancouver chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby sends heartfelt appreciation to Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler who recently co-sponsored two bipartisan climate bills. The BEST Act, Better Energy Storage Technology, encourages research to develop clean energy storage. The USE IT Act supports developing carbon capture and sequestration technologies, removing CO2 from the atmosphere and turning it into usable products. Both bills contribute to addressing the climate crisis.
There is a third bill that complements the above two and is crucial in keeping global temperatures below dangerous levels. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR763, puts a fee on carbon emissions, to be paid by the fossil fuel industry. These fees would be returned to citizens as monthly dividend checks. Most households, 70 percent, would recoup the extra cost passed on by the oil companies. This bill, which currently has 80 percent co-sponsors, would improve air quality, be good for the economy, and promote innovation of clean technologies. Economists and former government officials of both parties have praised it. Want a live-able world in 2050? Please join me in urging our Representative to support this bill. Phone or write to her today. Future generations will thank us.
Marsha Maupoux
Vancouver
