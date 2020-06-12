I grew up in Centralia and have been a teacher in the Centralia School District for 13 years. I’ve had the opportunity to work with many community members, but Peter Abbarno brings a whole new level into my classroom.
I reached out to Peter a few years ago about working with some of my students who needed positive male role models and Peter didn’t hesitate to accept the invitation, even though his own children attended a different school. Working with young adults can be very challenging, but Peter met that challenge with compassion and the personality to help the students work through personal problems.
Peter is deeply involved with students throughout our community. Peter and his wife Holly (also a Centralia Teacher) spearhead the Centralia Back-To-School Supply Drive to support students and families in need. Peter is a member of WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students), and mentors at W.F. West and Morton High Schools.
I support Peter Abbarno for State Representative in the 20th Legislative District and I urge you to join me.
Rebecca Gordon
Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.