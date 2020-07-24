I am writing in support of the Centralia School District levy, up for consideration on Aug. 4. I am a school counselor at Centralia High School and have an exceedingly high regard for our school system. My wife Joni and I moved here in 1982 and our two children attended Centralia schools. Because of the amazing staff, coaches and friends here, our two girls were able to leverage their Centralia education into careers in medicine and early childhood education leadership.
This happened because of challenging, excellent teachers, offering and pushing classes that attracted my particular family members’ strengths. One was a science lover and soccer and track athlete, while the other thrived in literature, history, band and swimming. The solid education at Centralia High School made it possible for Kristin and Nicole to succeed in post-secondary education relatively easily.
The dream of all families is that our school staff love, challenge, train and encourage our kids enough for them to dream about careers and passions after high school, ones that they might not even think is a possibility. I know I did not quite know what would inspire my girls. But Joni and I have been so happy with the outcome, as will many families of all backgrounds in the future.
Please vote yes for this levy, which provides many extras, lots of support for struggling students, arts, athletics and even some small funding of counselors! Many of the specifics that will be funded or added back can be found at the local Centralia School District website.
I was talking with a local coffee shop business owner this past week that said in agreement with me, that we need strong schools in order to maintain a quality community. If our school system slips, we may not recover for a long time. Our community, from counselors to coffee shop owners, to scholars, to small businesses, need a well educated and talented local workforce. As a counselor, I am privileged to see that happen every year with our amazing students when they graduate.
My personal dreams of successful students came true due to the personal connection and strong educational practices of so many of our teachers, paraprofessionals and coaches. I urge you to keep Centralia students’ dream alive in our community for the next few years by voting for and passing this levy.
Jim and Joni Parker
Centralia
