The Centralia School District has officially opened the 2020-2021 school year! It is an exciting time of year as we begin a new learning adventure. While we are opening this school year in a unique model, we are excited for the opportunity and promises the new year holds.
On behalf of the entire district, I want to thank the community, families and staff for the work in creating a positive start to a successful school year.
Thank you to the community: we are so appreciative of the community’s support for our students. The Stuff the Bus back to school supply drive raised over $8000 to get the supplies our students need to learn. There have been numerous child care providers, church congregations and individuals that have reached out to offer support, collaboration and help in meeting the needs of our students. Each one is making a positive difference in the learning of our students. We are thankful for you.
Our families have been flexible and supportive partners. We know opening schools with a distance learning model has created many challenges for families. We appreciate the willingness of our families to partner with us to create the best possible learning environment for our students.
We value and appreciate our staff. Our teachers are quickly learning new ways of planning and delivering instruction. Our support staff in every position are changing work habits to meet the needs of students. It is a powerful team of staff working to grow and focus on supporting students’ needs.
We face challenges as a district, but we are committed to learning, growing and improving, just like we expect our students to do. Working as a team, one day at a time, we will conquer any challenge. Together, we will build a strong future for our students, our district and our community.
Thank you to the community, families and staff for your support and work on behalf of our students. You are appreciated! We are Centralia! Somos Centralia!
Lisa Grant
Superintendent
Centralia School District
