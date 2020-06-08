Unless you want anarchy in our nation, the suggestion to defund the police is inane.
As protesters have vilified police officers — even attacked them physically and killed them with bullets—I’ve thought of dedicated law enforcement officers who maintain peace in our communities. I have the utmost respect for first responders who risk their lives every day to protect and help the public.
So I contacted former Lewis County Sheriffs Steve Mansfield and John McCroskey, former Chief Deputy Stacy Brown, former Centralia Police Chief Robert “Bob” Berg, and Michael Hurley, who served as an Oxnard, California police officer before his career as a Drug Enforcement Administration agent.
I think what happened to George Floyd was inexcusable, with Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds while three other officers watched. Most law enforcement officers agree.
“It’s really hard to be lumped in with the people that killed George Floyd because we don’t condone that,” said Brown, who lives in Thurston County and worked 21 years in Lewis County. “I don’t know one officer — not one officer — that said what happened was okay.”
She felt “absolutely sick” when she saw the video. Officers are trained to use their knees to control and restrain suspects, she said, “But the minute that you can get them to sit up, you do, and that situation was clearly under control.”
“When I read of, and later viewed, the incident where George Floyd was victimized by the excessive force of one officer while three others did nothing to intervene, I was shocked and outraged,” said Berg of Centralia. “The amount of force and the continued application of force after the individual was subdued and placed in restraints was inexcusable; a criminal act which will be addressed by the courts.”
McCroskey, of Chehalis, who worked 28 years in law enforcement, said, “99.999 percent of America had to wonder, ‘What on earth was that guy doing?’”
He added, “I don’t know what happened before, but yeah, I was shocked.”
“He obviously resisted arrest and therefore was taken to the ground,” said Hurley of Mossyrock, who mentioned Floyd’s criminal record. “Floyd is a poor choice for human beings to lionize, yet the world marches forward making him the cause to excuse the insurrection that has blossomed out of his death.”
“It should have been handled differently,” said Mansfield, of Winlock, who worked more than 30 years in law enforcement. “A man lost his life. He didn’t appear to be struggling, but I don’t know everything. The police enforcement profession isn’t perfect, but they’re a reflection of our society. There needs to be some changes. We can always improve.”
McCroskey described what happened to George Floyd as “awful.”
“It’s bad what he did. It’s bad what the others did by ignoring it,” McCroskey said of the Minneapolis police officers. “But how does that justify terrorizing businesses and destroying and burning and looting? I just can’t wrap my mind around all of that.”
“All law enforcement embraces peaceful protests,” Hurley said. “They cannot and should not allow criminals to co-opt demonstrations in acts of insurrection. The police are the people’s thin blue line between peaceful coexistence and anarchy.”
“I support the right of individuals to peaceably assemble, have their say, and petition the government for redress of their grievances; but the anarchy, willful injury to law enforcement officers, and destruction of property is also inexcusable,” Berg said.
With law enforcement vilified as monsters, Brown wrote on Facebook before leaving social media that her “very soul hurts.”
“I have given 24 years of my life in an incredibly dangerous, extremely difficult, emotionally taxing, physically and mentally draining career,” the single mother of three posted a week ago. “To be called names and accused of being someone I am not breaks my heart.”
Officers need to de-escalate tense situations.
“I would never stand by and watch another officer beat someone or do something inappropriate,” Brown said. “When we see somebody doing something to tarnish the badge, we call people out.”
“It is the fellow officers that ferret out bad actions of other officers,” Hurley said. “The police unions are simply bargaining units that are paid to ensure law enforcement gets a fair shake in dealing with the budget makers or rarely the courts in dealing with disputes.”
Do the unions protect bad officers?
They force agencies to follow due process, which protects police officers. Mansfield said it’s not the union’s fault if supervisors fail to follow due process.
“I never ever had to rehire anybody,” he said.
But when an officer challenges loss of a job, the union will “end up supporting it or trying to defend it in some fashion and get their jobs back,” McCroskey said.
During his 11 years as chief, Berg emphasized the need for transparency. In more than 97 percent of the cases, the use of force was appropriate. Fewer than 20 times, the use of force resulted in citizen complaints, and five or six of those complaints were sustained.
Have they seen racial discrimination? No, but both Brown and McCroskey said they were accused of it after pulling over drivers at night who contended they were stopped because of their skin color.
“I was taken aback because I cannot see what race somebody is at night,” Brown said. “It is hard to be accused of that. Or I’ll walk up to somebody and they’ll immediately put their hands up and say ‘Don’t shoot.’”
As sheriff, McCroskey served on a committee with a law enforcement leader from a large county who told him he just doesn’t understand. “You’re racist and you just don’t know it.” He responded that he didn’t think he was.
When a county human resource officer told McCroskey he needed to hire more women and minorities, he responded, “I’m looking for the most qualified person.”
“Centralia has a significant Hispanic population and my experience, both as an officer, sergeant, and later as chief, is that race and ethnicity were statistically insignificant as to criminal activity,” Berg said. “The percentage of those arrested for crimes mirrored the population percentage.”
Rather than hiring for brute strength, Brown said law enforcement agencies she’s worked for hire people based on their core values — honesty, integrity, compassion, respect — ascertained through background checks, psychological tests and polygraphs.
“When I deal with people who are career criminals, I still treat them with respect and dignity because it’s not my job to judge them,” Brown said. “It is my job to enforce the law and I can do that with compassion, because it’s somebody’s brother or somebody’s son or somebody’s husband.”
The turmoil from the protests is taking a toll.
“First of all, I’m thankful that I’m retired,” McCroskey said. “Second, well, I worry so much about the young people that are in law enforcement, and the third thing is these people are going to be really sorry when nobody wants to be a cop anymore.”
He said law enforcement friends have said they’re retiring early.
“What happens when you can’t hire anybody to be in law enforcement anymore?” McCroskey said.
“Show me one place in the world where they didn’t have law and order where everyone was doing just fine, right?” Mansfield said. “There is so much hate out there right now and it’s focused in areas where I don’t think it should be. We’re going to face some really difficult years ahead of us. It’s downright scary.”
People on the front line face much adversity and a lack of support from above. Leaders pandering to the masses can jeopardize the lives of the line officers.
“It’s really sad,” he said. “Somehow we’ve got to find a way through this without destroying ourselves.”
“If I had my druthers, I would just say that the Golden Rule applies, and I think it applies in 99 percent of the time,” McCroskey said. “I just think if people just all followed that we wouldn’t have any of this.”
Chauvin and the three other officers with him with Floyd have been arrested.
“Now they’re in the hands of the court,” McCroskey said. “Everyone wants justice to work.”
The country seems to take three steps forward and one or two back in terms of race relations, especially in the criminal justice system, Berg said. And large departments differ from smaller ones, where police officers develop relationships with the public and engage in community service and acts of kindness, such as shopping with children, supporting Special Olympics, and delivering meals and bus tickets to homeless people.
“While union representation of officers can make it extremely difficult to fire bad officers,” Berg said, departments can promote ongoing training, recruit the best and brightest with the right mind and heart, maintain public transparency and complete reporting of officer-involved use of force incidents and do community-based policing, which focuses on solving problems and accessing resources, not just arresting and incarcerating.
Brown has had people flip her off when she’s driving down the road or standing beside her patrol car, but it helps when citizens thank them.
“There are good people here who do support us, and it’s easy to lose sight of that,” she said. “So just those few words people feel in their heart are nice words to hear.”
She believes serving in law enforcement is an honor.
“If I were to die tomorrow, I feel like I made a difference in a lot of people’s lives, and that’s not true with all jobs,” Brown said. “So I’m lucky to have been able to do it.”
