I recently reposted a meme on my Facebook page that contained tremendous truth, although I’m not sure life will ever return to normal, or whether it should.
“When the COVID-19 horror is over and we go back to our normal lives, never forget that during the crisis we were not desperate for lawyers, actors, athletes or reality TV stars. We needed teachers, doctors, nurses, shop workers, delivery drivers and countless others who we usually take for granted.”
I’ve felt grateful for all those doctors, nurses, and health care workers on the front line in the fight, as well as the grocery clerks and garbage haulers who keep doing their jobs when most of society has shut down.
We’re fortunate in Lewis County that the coronavirus hasn’t spread far and wide … yet. We’ve had 17 people test positive for COVID-19, and two lost their lives to the disease, which is heartbreaking. I cannot begin to fathom the “unimaginable pain” suffered by Sandy Brown of Flint, Michigan, who within three days lost both her 59-year-old husband and her 20-year-old son — her only child — to what she described as “an ugly plague.” She said she’s leaning on God’s strength. I’m sure many people like me have prayed for God to comfort her.
At Centralia Providence Hospital, operating room nurse Shelly Ford said they still have enough disposable medical grade masks, gloves, and gowns known as Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), but “we are very concerned about running out.”
“COVID-19 patients require an added level of PPE beyond what we normally wear, and knowing that someone with COVID-19 can be contagious before they even have symptoms, we have elevated our use of certain PPE,” said Ford, who has worked at the hospital since 1997.
The hospital quit performing elective surgeries March 17 to preserve PPE and minimize patient risks during a pandemic, she said.
“However, we know that the patients who had to be canceled are left dealing with whatever issue they were hoping to have surgically addressed,” Ford said. “Stopping elective cases shut the door on what is a very big part of my job, caring for my community and neighbors who need surgery, in both small and big ways!”
While still operating on cases that can’t wait, with fewer surgeries scheduled, the staff can float to departments that need more help.
“The hospital as a whole cannot function without all aspects of the care team,” Ford said. “Not just the nurses and doctors, but the cafeteria workers, environmental services, security, maintenance, lab, therapies, and so on. Everyone is doing what they can to help each other get through this crisis.”
Ford noted that hospital personnel have “felt the outpouring of love and support from the community. From donated masks and gloves to meals sent in by local restaurants, we are truly thankful for that.”
At Mary’s Corner Medical Clinic, which has had five people test positive for COVID-19 since opening a drive-through testing clinic last month, Dr. Rob McElhaney said, “Providers and staff are holding up well.”
When the pandemic broke out, Mary’s Corner Medical Clinic instituted policies to try to keep everyone safe. Wearing protective gear, they saw patients with respiratory infections and fevers outside the clinic. After seeing a sick patient, they put the chart in a box and leave it a day or two before filling out the paperwork because the virus lives only 24 hours on paper, he said. They still have enough protective gowns, gloves and masks.
“Our county has not been hit hard yet, so hopefully everyone is lowering the curve rather than waiting for a bigger wave,” McElhaney said.
The test supply shortage has created a learning curve for everyone. Mary’s Corner started with 150 tests and still has about two weeks’ worth.
“We had to break down some test kits used to check for STDs and make new kits to test for COVID-19,” McElhaney said. “We then started using a second virus kit we were told was OK by the lab, only to have them rejected because there wasn’t enough liquid in them for the lab’s machine to test. We then had to retest two days’ worth of patients.
“In the meantime, we had to MacGyver some kits using sterile saline (like IV fluid) and sterile, non-glass test tubes. They’ve worked well. The lab has now caught up with test supplies, and I think the county health department has provided some test kits for us as well.”
The sense of economic uncertainty, political unrest, need for supplies and inability to provide protection and treatment has reminded McElhaney of medical missions trips he’s taken to Mirabalais, Haiti. He and his wife, Becci, have been to Haiti three times and Venezuela once. Their daughter, Lauren, accompanied them twice.
“Fortunately, I think for us this will be short-lived,” he said, noting that the behind-the-scenes work to learn more about the virus and develop vaccines using multiple technologies is scientifically unbelievable. “Yet as miraculous as it is, it isn’t fast enough or good enough.”
He noted that last week, he tested a very sick middle-aged patient.
“As I tested him outside, it was the first time I was thinking about which direction the wind was blowing as he uncontrollably coughed,” McElhaney said. The patient was hospitalized but tested negative for COVID-19. “My appreciation goes to my two clinic heroes who have joined me at all the drive-up clinics — Nick Bozarth, PA, and Jessica Blankenship, MA.”
McElhaney said he believes the world will learn from this pandemic how to respond in four or five months, rather than 18, and perhaps stop an outbreak where it starts — before it spreads throughout the world.
Mary’s Corner is only one of thousands of hospitals and clinics nationally — and worldwide — with medical doctors, nurses, and other professionals risking their lives to help others. McElhaney didn’t want to be singled out for appreciation. He noted that his staff sees patients as family and feels honored to serve them.
“Times of crisis (Lewis County or Haiti) only serve to remind us why we went into medicine,” he said.
My stepdaughter, Amanda Reeder, works as a registered nurse in the residential substance and homelessness division of the Vancouver Veterans Administration Hospital.
“We are doing our best to create a safe situation in a residential setting,” she said. “Unfortunately, we are discharging people before we normally would, but social workers are striving hard to make sure they are going to safe living situations.”
She said she’s not on the front lines, but they do have measures in place to test for COVID-19 if anyone shows signs or symptoms.
“So far we have enough PPE,” she said. “I’m not at the main hospital but do know they are working hard at creating a safe environment.”
I appreciate all that McElhaney and other medical professionals are doing to assist those who are sick during this coronavirus crisis. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, all first responders, and other hospital and clinic staff are heroes in my book. They are risking their lives to keep others safe.
They disagree.
“No hero here,” my stepdaughter said. “Just doing my part. Washing my hands and staying home when not at work.”
“There are heroes everywhere in this time,” McElhaney said. “The church that closed its doors quickly to protect its people, the small businessman that did the same, the person shopping for their elderly neighbor, the politicians making unpopular, difficult decisions on a daily basis, the health specialists shutting their daily business to save a face mask or coworker just in case they’re needed on the front line in the next month, the EMS worker where every call brings COVID uncertainty. The list is endless. We are all in this together, and nearly everyone is doing their part.”
When the pandemic fades and restrictions ease, I hope we all remember the people who mattered most during this crisis and support our emergency services personnel, doctors, nurses, and others who worked when we couldn’t, who cared for those who suffered from the disease, who kept us supplied with essentials during our quarantine.
We should make sure they have modern equipment, adequate PPE supplies, and other necessary materials to better serve us, the people who depend on them.
