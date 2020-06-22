The COVID-19 pandemic has brought widespread changes to daily life, and a stronger focus on health and safety within our communities. The pandemic has also reaffirmed the importance of essential service providers, including utilities like Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD).
People depend on reliable electricity at all times, and that is exactly what the PUD is committed to providing. While our offices have remained closed to customers in alignment with public health guidance, our dedicated employees have been working throughout this emergency to keep customers’ lights on. It has been our privilege to work with families and businesses that have been adversely impacted during this trying time. Indeed, if there is a positive aspect to this pandemic, it is the reminder to all that we share a collective responsibility for assisting our neighbors when they need help. I believe that many in our community have carried out this responsibility with gusto.
It didn’t require a governor’s proclamation for the PUD to provide relief and offer assistance to our customers. Early on, the PUD board of commissioners voted to waive the basic charge for the month of April, which provided customer relief totaling nearly $900,000.
We were also quick to pause disconnections, waive late fees, and work one-on-one with customers who needed access to financial assistance and/or payment arrangements. The PUD expects to continue these and other support measures throughout the emergency.
The community’s economic road to recovery from this pandemic will likely persist well beyond the pandemic itself. It will require stakeholders and decision-makers at the local, state, and federal levels to continue working on solutions that support the most vulnerable in our society while also easing barriers that delay a safe, prosperous, and quick rebound.
We have requested that our state leaders temporarily suspend the public utility tax and privilege tax, which could reduce customer energy bills by roughly 6 percent and provide immediate relief.
Another idea is to request an increase in CARES Act funding each state received from Congress for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which helps families with energy costs. Whichever additional support measures rise to the surface, please know that the PUD is steadfast in our commitment to doing our part. Customers who need help with their electricity bill during this challenging time should reach out to us as soon as possible. We are just a phone call away: (360) 748-9261.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.