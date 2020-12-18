The most popular Christmas flower, a native to Central America in the form of a 10 to 15 foot perennial shrub, was introduced to the U.S. by Joel Roberts Poinsett, a botanist, physician, and the first U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, in 1828. Dec. 12 is Poinsettia Day, marking the death of Poinsett in 1851.
It was not until the 1920s, however, that poinsettias were promoted in the United States as cut flowers and later, through mastery of a branching technique, developed as a houseplant by Paul Ecke, Sr., of Encinitas, California. Ecke went on to develop dozens of new cultivars, including shades of orange, dusty rose, pink, creamy white, and yellow. California became the center of poinsettia production for what is now the most popular potted plant in the U.S/ and Canada, contributing over $250 million annually to the U.S. economy.The Ecke Ranch in Encinitas, with its production facility in Guatemala, bred 70 percent of plants in US and 50 percent of those sold worldwide until they sold out in 2012.
The poinsettia, Euphorbia pulcherrima, is a member of the Euphorbiaceae or Spurge family. Like other members of this family, it has a sticky white sap that is irritating to the skin and mucous membranes. You might want to use gloves when handling the plant to avoid dermatitis. Also, wash your tools after using them on the plant, as the sap will make them sticky.
The plant itself is not poisonous, even if ingested, but may cause vomiting and diarrhea. The leaves do not taste good. Be aware that puppies and kittens may try them anyway.
A few pointers will help you find the plant that will give you the most beauty and longevity.
What we commonly call the flower of the poinsettia is really a modified leaf, or bract, that attracts pollinators to the actual flowers in the center, called cyathia. Purchase one with the flowers tightly closed. Avoid purchasing plants with yellow pollen in the middle, as they won’t keep as long. The bracts should be fully colored without green edges. The leaves should be dark green all the way down to the soil. Avoid plants with yellow or fallen leaves, as well as wilted plants in wet soil; they might be suffering from root rot. Check the underside of the leaves for aphids and white flies. The plant should be pleasingly balanced from all sides. With over 100 varieties to choose from, you are sure to find one to enjoy.
The poinsettia is well-adapted to living indoors. It favors a temperature of 60 to 70 degrees, slightly cooler at night, but cannot tolerate temperatures much below 50, an important point to remember when transporting them. Keep the plant moist, water when dry, and allow drainage by removing foil wrap or putting holes in the bottom and placing on a drip plate. Remove excess water that drains through so the plant does not sit in water. Place in indirect sunlight near the window, but avoid direct sun and drafts. Do not allow the plant leaves to touch a cold window.
You do not need to fertilize a plant just kept over the holidays.
Most people toss the plant out on the compost pile after Christmas because it is easier to go out and buy a new one than successfully get a plant to rebloom in our climate, and the plants grown in greenhouses are usually much better looking. If you do want to keep your plant and get it to rebloom, you must be diligent about cutting it back, fertilizing, placing outdoors, and controlling the light. You might get color in late November. Good luck!
