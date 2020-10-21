The Centralia School District is continuing to overcome challenges and find success as we maneuver the complexities of this pandemic. We have built a hybrid program for elementary students, knowing our students benefit from the face to face instruction of our talented staff, and the return of students has begun!
Kindergarten students are attending face-to-face instruction two days per week. First through third-grade students will return Monday, Nov. 2. Fourth through sixth-grade students will return Tuesday, Dec. 1. Our plan also includes a full distance learning option for families. We are working thoughtfully and intentionally to create a plan for middle and high school students that meets the county and state guidelines, ensures student and staff safety, and is a meaningful learning experience for students. We plan to share the tentative roadmap for middle and high school by the end of October.
There are no simple answers or solutions in this pandemic. Many are ready for students to return full-time while others are cautious and have concerns over their health and the health of their family. The needs of students, staff, families, and the community all weigh on our decisions.
As a district, we are focusing on the safety of students and staff, both physically and emotionally, and the learning needs of students, all while weighing the potential short-term and long-term impacts upon students. We are monitoring the situation closely and making decisions cautiously and intentionally. We know for some it seems too slow; for others too fast.
Thank you for your partnership and patience as we work to make the best decisions possible for our students, staff, district and community.
We want you to have the information you need and the answers to your questions. Your feedback and questions are encouraged. Our website has a place to submit questions and concerns (www.centraliaschools.org/reopening). You will receive a response within 24 hours.
I continue to remain confident that working as a team we will grow and improve as a district and continue to find ways to meet student needs. The impact of COVID-19 in our community is significant.
The challenges and stress are immense. But, working as a team, we can and will improve, grow, and create opportunity for success for our students, our district, and our community. The future is bright and our resilience is strong! We are Centralia! Somos Centralia!
