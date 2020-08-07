If you hadn’t heard, a group has recently formed and purchased a small one-acre parcel of property across Rush Road from the Hamilton sign. The parcel — currently zoned residential — is registered to a group known as the Lewis County Lollipop Guild, LLC (no, really, search for it in the county parcel system). A private group by the same name exists on Facebook where you can join and follow updates. They call this project “Hope by the Hamilton Sign.”
Officially, the group describes itself as: “... a collaborative community with a mission of welcoming and supporting marginalized voices, open minded businesses, and progressive policy makers in Lewis County, WA.”
But, basically, the group has purchased the property and is currently exploring options to create various displays. Recent polls within the group ask members to vote on various rainbow displays and discussions include other creative ideas to convey political messages and otherwise — not unlike what the Hamilton sign has done along Interstate 5 since the 1960s.
Now, this group is in the early stages of planning and there are definitely some obstacles they need to overcome (there are rumors of some HOA and permit hoops to jump through), but they are organized and determined with a full roster of various professionals — and accepting donations via recurring monthly memberships towards the cause on their website at LCLG.org.
Here’s what will be curious to watch in our community, though. As recently as this year, people turned out in droves to defend the local Hamilton sign in the name of the First Amendment and the Bill of Rights. Will these same people defend this new display? Will they advocate for its existence and purpose in the same way?
If the display is threatened by alleged or purported violence by some individual or group, will these same people stand up for what’s right, complete with firearms, to defend a potential rainbow display?
Wouldn’t that be something to see? A group of big trucks, motorcycles, and burly men standing ready to defend another lawful display of First Amendment rights — arms crossed in front of rainbow flags and messages from “marginalized voices” in our community?
Having written extensively about the Hamilton sign myself, it holds a special place in my heart — though I often wholeheartedly disagree with it’s messages. But that said, I’m looking forward to seeing some potential political tit-for-tat with a competing display, no matter what that ends up looking like. Balanced discussion is healthy discussion.
So, just a local happening to keep your eye on. Currently, what’s officially known as 201 Hannah Lane, Chehalis, is just a bramble-covered chunk of dirt between some houses and Dave’s Country Canopy. But what it could become? Only time will tell.
P.S. Deserving of honorable mention, also listed on the group’s website at LCLG.org is “Rural Americans Against Racism,” a bumper sticker and yard sign project. You can get your own “RAAR” items emailing the LCLG team.
•••
Brittany Voie is a columnist for The Chronicle. She lives south of Chehalis with her husband and two young sons. She welcomes correspondence from the community at voiedevelopment@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.