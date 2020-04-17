A couple of weeks ago, there was a reference made on these very pages about “keyboard warriors” through all of these coronavirus events. Of course, the comment was referring to it in a negative light — but it got me thinking: What about positive examples?
It’s easy to decry social media. Those who struggle to wield it effectively or function within its unwritten laws and codes often find themselves feeling like they’re on the losing end — like all of social media is just flat bad.
But I’m here to tell you: It isn’t all bad. Nope. Here are a few real-world examples of “keyboard warriors” who went from social media to real-life to solve real problems.
About a week-and-a-half ago, on the evening of April 6 just after 9 p.m., a desperate man posted in his local community forum (Winlock, WA Community Forum on Facebook): “My father and dog have been missing off Hawkins rd since 6. Sheriff is helping please keep an eye out. Yellow parka, small man, white hair 80. 3 yr old black and tan German shepherd. … ”
Immediately, people began asking if the man needed help searching. They asked for additional details. Some residents didn’t even ask. They hopped in their vehicles and headed to the area, informing other commenters of the areas they were heading out to search. All manner of quads and ATVs took off through the hills of Winlock.
The man was located by searchers and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies within an hour or so of the 9 p.m. post.
Just this week in a community forum, a forlorn mother posted asking for help: Her daughter — a high school senior — had lost her class ring in a large field on their property while playing ball. She said her daughter was upset. And, rightfully so. What an awful time to lose a precious high school heirloom. The mother was hoping for a metal detector to find the ring.
Within minutes of her post, a team of locals was coordinated and made an appointment to go out to the property with their personal metal detectors. One of the locals who went out to search was the mother of another high school senior herself — from an entirely different school district.
The team went out to the property the next day and, according to one of the searchers, found the ring in less than 5 minutes.
The Lewis County (WA) Mask Sewing Group has loosely amassed a local army of a few hundred local seamstresses. Since March 25, the community group — many of whom have never met personally — have crafted, contributed and distributed more than 7,600 cloth masks to the greater Lewis County area.
For scale, that’s enough masks to cover about 10 percent of Lewis County’s total population. All volunteers, connected, supported, and gathered by social media, and led by a team captain (fun fact: She’s the owner of Pacific Northwest Cookie Company).
Looking at the group’s public spreadsheet, they will likely hit 10,000 masks distributed in the next week or so. An incredible testament to digital connections manifesting real impact at the local level.
At the statewide-level, the Washington State Department of Health recently recognized an individual from Olympia (Travis Brown, owner of Fleshworks Tattoo) and his staff on their Facebook page as a “COVID-19 hero” for creating and managing the statewide “CPTR (Connecting people to resources)” group on Facebook. While the group focuses on providing resources directly to the Olympia community, they’ve been an excellent statewide hub to connect people with neighborhood and local resources when they don’t know where else to look. They’ve even moved into fundraising for grassroots-COVID related causes and support.
It’s like neighbors helping neighbors over a digital fence. Pretty cool stuff.
Now, do these heroes deserve more praise than frontline healthcare workers? Maybe not — but they certainly should not be discounted.
What if this period of physical isolation takes us back to a time where we actually really know who our neighbors are again? What if social isolation — again, in the physical sense — ends up being the community-building and team-building exercise we never saw coming?
“Do what you can, where you are, with what you have,” as Theodore Roosevelt would say (although impressed upon myself by Mr. Beasley in the 6th grade).
So, people at home are doing just that. With a keyboard.
Carry on, warriors. Keep building.
Brittany Voie is a columnist for The Chronicle.
