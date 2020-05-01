If you read The Chronicle last Saturday, you undoubtedly ran across an article or column regarding Rep. Robert Sutherland, R-Granite Falls’s “goons with guns” comments that seemed to insinuate that use of force was acceptable — even encouraged — against law enforcement officers who might write fishing tickets.
So much so, in fact, that the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, a statewide law enforcement nonprofit coalition group, sent a letter directly to Rep. Sutherland, signed by WASPC president and current Thurston County Sheriff, John Snaza.
“Law enforcement defends all rights, including free speech and freedom of assembly. We specifically ask you to clarify if you are advocating violence against sworn law enforcement officers,” the letter read. The letter was sent to Rep. Sutherland on Monday, April 20, just one day after his initial “goons with guns” comments.
As of Friday last week, according to Sheriff John Snaza on KIRO Radio on the “Gee and Ursula” show, Rep. Sutherland had not responded to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs for comment, despite their formal letter and a follow-up letter.
“We are disappointed that you have chosen to not respond to our request that you clarify your troubling remarks. Please provide us your written response,” WASPC stated on April 23.
In follow-up statements on Facebook, while Rep. Sutherland appears to partially walk back his comments, he continues to believe that critics of his initial comments questioning his “love and admiration for the great work these folks do” (law enforcement officers). But he still fails to recognize the impact of his initial statements and how much volume it speaks that he won’t specifically state publicly as he did to me in emails.
“No, that (use of force against officers who issue fishing tickets) would be excessive use of force, not protected under law. Only when a person feels their life is in danger can they defend themselves with the appropriate use of force to protect themselves,” Sutherland replied previously.
So, while Rep. Sutherland has, thus far, appeared to dodge formal responses to very reasonable questions from law enforcement leaders and other across the state, I did some reaching out for comments on the topic myself.
“I don’t support Sutherland’s comments that seemed to threaten WDFW officers,” said Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen.
“Regarding Representative Sutherland’s comments made at the Capitol this week, I disagree with his characterization of Washington state law enforcement officers as “goons with guns.” It is irresponsible to suggest or insinuate that the public respond to law enforcement’s efforts to uphold public safety with force or violence,” stated Thurston County Prosecutor Jon Tunheim in an email response last week.
J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, House Minority Leader at Washington State House of Representatives appeared on KNKX radio this week and stated the following: “I do know that one representative who’s part of my caucus, Rep. Sutherland, said something about the governor sending ‘goons with guns’ if they wanted to enforce a fishing ban and no other House Republican would dream of using that phrase. And we have a lot of law enforcement officers in our caucus and have over the 10 years I’ve been there. We have great respect for them and wish them no ill. And none of them could be described in that way. So I’ve talked with that member and I’ve talked with many members of my caucus. Nobody would endorse that kind of language.”
Interestingly, Rep. Sutherland is also a member of the Public Safety Committee of the Washington State Legislature. I wondered how his comments went over with other members of the legislative group. Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the committee got back to me.
“I have a cordial relationship with Sutherland in the Legislature. He’s an independent thinker. He has voted in my committee against his own party a number of times. On this matter, I believe he acted impulsively at best and recklessly — even treacherously — at worst. The words he uttered are actually a violation of federal law (referencing Title 18 U.S. Code, section 2383). His comments are not well-advised … It’s unbecoming of an elected lawmaker to call for open rebellion. It could result in action by Legislature,” Goodman said.
Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer, who also connected directly with Rep. Sutherland last week after issuing a statement critical of his comments, reiterated that Sutherland’s assertion that the Governor’s executive orders were “unconstitutional” was flat incorrect.
“As to his point, all laws are constitutional until otherwise declared by a court. Not my call, not law enforcement’s call,” said Meyer.
And yet, instead of just formally apologizing and being explicitly clear publicly, Sutherland continues to try to sidestep responsibility for his comments,.
Why can’t Rep. Sutherland just publicly say it: You can’t use force again law enforcement for issuing fishing tickets — under an executive order — or ever. No matter how much you purport to “love” law enforcement. It’s just flat reckless.
Brittany Voie is a columnist for The Chronicle. She lives south of Chehalis with her husband and two young sons. She welcomes correspondence from the community at voiedevelopment@comcast.net.
