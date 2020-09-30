As I sat down in front of my computer last week, I had intended to write another easily digested bit of fluff about the T-shirts for both men and women that say “Growing Old is Not for Sissies.” I felt I could use a few examples gathered from my own travels along the way to antiquity, but I got sidetracked when I read the front page stories in this newspaper on Tuesday, September 22.
And, having said that, I’m going to wander from my intended column. Although I blew my top over the reported incidents, they occurred too close to the deadline for columns such as this to be composed and submitted for my usual time slot.
You’ll remember the story concerned the theft of signs from private property, signs that — in this case — simply expressed someone’s feelings about humanity and life. The fact that they were written by children and displayed at a local business whose only goal is to sell great coffee intensified my bewilderment and displeasure. If you weren’t aware of the location it was the Santa Lucia coffee house.
The thefts, to me, only emphasize the fact that the perpetrators don’t seem to have enough intelligence to realize the theft only creates sympathy for the victim, not support for the brutish and destructive thugs. A sign thief — and, for brevity — let’s assume that most of them are male — is someone who is unable to express his own opinion on a subject (or a candidate). A person who steals or defaces signs or exhibits or commits and other similar action is only displaying his own inability or confidence to be able to profess what he himself believes or professes to believe.
Since the “Hamilton” sign was moved to its present location I have not agreed with any statement that I’ve seen displayed on it, but I haven’t tried to deface, ignite or otherwise destroy it. I can only shake my head in disbelief while at the same time I accept the fact that there are followers who agree with the sentiments displayed on it.
When I moved here 60 years ago, Lewis County was considered to be (along with most counties over in Eastern Washington where I had lived for six years) extremely conservative. It’s taken a good many of those years to find that there is a chink or two in that solidarity. This very newspaper is an example of that and showed it with last week’s Tuesday edition which covered not only the theft of signs from Santa Lucia coffee shop, painted by children, but also the destruction done to a display of gay pride not far away from “the sign,” although I may be in the minority in this county when I disagreed with a word in the story’s headline. I wasn’t aware that an old derogatory — ”Queer” — had been resurrected.
I’ve already mentioned more than once on these pages that my younger brother, Jim, was gay. That didn’t mean I thought any less of him as a human being needing love, as the majority of us do. I did feel sorry for him when so many of his friends were dying horribly from AIDS that he swore off all intimate relationships. He pretty much drank himself to death after that. Why are there those among us who feel we have to decide how other people should live? Why can’t more of us agree that there’s room on this earth for all of us?
Finally, a piece of wisdom pointed out by a friend who — each week — takes on the burden of reviewing these ramblings for errors in spelling, proper punctuation and stupidity: “Why is it that those people who steal signs are the loudest proponents of “law and order’ and their own rights to free speech?”
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
