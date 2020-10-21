By now most readers of this newspaper are aware that there seems to be a problem at the Port of Centralia. This is the entity that attracts and oversees so many businesses, employing citizens of not only Centralia but surrounding areas as well. And — if you know that — you’re probably also aware that things aren’t running too smoothly there and that’s because any major decision must be voted on by a three-member board.
One member has recently resigned his position and we’re getting the impression that the remaining two don’t see eye-to-eye on just about anything but, most of all, on who would be acceptable to both as a third member.
And you may likely know by now that the whole thing has been tossed over to the Lewis County Board of Commissioners to make the decision about who will become that third member of the board. The eventual decision will probably only be applauded by one of the two remaining commissioners, but that’s life.
The whole thing seemed academic to me, until I received an email from the Board of County Commissioners giving instructions about how to apply for that position! My first — and shortest — reaction was akin to the old firehouse horse who was ready to run whenever the bell sounded. My second reaction was the thought that I didn’t want to spend the last years of my existence making decisions that would impact others when I could instead be doing something entertaining such as watching my favorite reruns of “New Tricks” on Channel 12. My third consideration was that the appointment would only be good until the next election on Nov. 2, 2021 and, heck, that’s only one year and I can last that long — but — would I want to?
It’s no secret that I’ve been critical of some of the results from decisions that have been made by the board. True, most of the action taken by the board has created jobs for many of our citizens, but it has also resulted in an influx of new workers whose need for housing has resulted in the considerable rising of local real estate prices. This is great for real estate sales men and women, as well as for the owners of the homes being sold, but not for a young couple looking for affordable space to raise a hopefully growing family.
I think you’re aware that I would never be a political conservative, but growing up during this nation’s Great Depression has made me tighter with a dollar than young whippersnappers of 50 or 60. I’ve questioned the early purchase of the land and homes that sat on the proposed Centralia Station location. As I understand, negotiations with Fred Meyer were done through a middleman and I’ve heard of tales where a deal was on the rocks but the hired negotiator insisted that “everything was fine” in order to keep being paid. I can assure you from my position as mayor of Centralia back in the 1980s that such a scam was not unheard of.
Have I decided to slip my applications under the door at the Lewis County Courthouse? Could I qualify? Perhaps my answer might lie in the fact that, as I said, I spent four years as Centralia’s elected mayor (and am the last living person able to make that claim), followed by six years on the City Planning Commission and, then, another 12 years on Centralia’s City Council. And I almost forgot, 16 years on Twin Transit’s board of directors, going back to the days when we didn’t even have a building in which to make repairs. So, I have some experience.
Will I submit my application? Probably not. At 92, I think I just wanted to brag a little.
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
