William Thomas Hulse: 1938-2020

William Thomas Hulse passed away June 2, 2020, following a short illness. Bill was born Aug. 6, 1938, in El Paso, Texas, to Chester and Marguerite Hulse.
He graduated from Puyallup High School and received a bachelor of arts from Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore. Shortly after college he joined the Navy where he served 20 plus years as an officer and fought in the Vietnam War. He retired at the Whidbey Island Naval Air Base in 1981. In 1995, he moved to Chehalis, where he spent the remainder of his years.
Bill is survived by his wife, Joann; sons, Jeff and Scott; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; along with two sisters, Kathy and Ginger.
