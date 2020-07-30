William 'Bill' Lawrence Walpole: 1937-2020

William 'Bill' Lawrence Walpole, 83, of Chehalis, Wash., passed away at his home Monday, July 13, 2020. William was born July 5, 1937, in New York City, NY, to William and Elizabeth (Ryan) Walpole.
William married the love of his life, Charlotte Rasmussen, August 30, 1958, in Chehalis. They raised four children, Russ, John, Marie, and Susan.
Last August, William and Charlotte celebrated 61 years of marriage.
William loved dinners with his family, traveling throughout the USA and Europe and going to the beach with his wife. He also enjoyed golfing with friends, and fishing.
William is preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and a granddaughter.
William is survived by his wife, Charlotte; children, Russ (Trina) Walpole, John Walpole, Marie Labonte, and Susan (Mike) Anglin; ten grandchildren, Cole, Riley, Noah, Lara, Bobby, Jesse, Bailey, Bryce, Wyatt, and Cassidy; and three great-grandchildren, Nora, Lillian, and Charlotte.
He will be forever remembered for his kindness, and was always excited to see his family and friends. He was devoted to God and never missed Sunday Mass.
William’s family would like to thank hospice for their wonderful care.
The Rosary will begin at 7:00 PM Thursday, July 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chehalis. Mass is scheduled at 11:00 AM Friday, July 31st, at St. Joseph’s, and will be followed by interment at Claquato Cemetery.
