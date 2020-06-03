Wilbur Lawrence Thompson: 1925-2020

Wilbur Lawrence Thompson, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went to be with his Lord Thursday, May 28, 2020. In his 94 years of life, Wilbur’s kind spirit made an impact on everyone who was blessed to know him. He loved spending time with his friends and family and taking care of his farm.
He was born July 24, 1925, in Sydney, Iowa. Wilbur spent the most of his life in Napavine, Wash., where he served as custodian and bus driver for the Napavine School District until his retirement in 1985. His life included service to his country in the United States Army during World War II, in the Philippine Islands, New Guinea and occupied Japan.
Wilbur is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia; children, Laura (Doug) Benoit, Susan (Dennis) Barr, Brian (Suzan) and Bruce (Val) Thompson; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by parents, Everett and Louise; sisters, Vera Fountain and Darlene Currier; brothers, Richard, Russell and Gene Thompson; daughter, Linda Thompson; and granddaughter, Michelle Alefteras.
There will be a small graveside service for immediate family at 2 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Napavine Cemetery. Viewing is available 10 a.m. to noon that same day at Cattermole Funeral Home in Winlock, Wash. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more information or to share stories and tributes to Wilbur’s incredible life, please visit cattermolefh.com.
