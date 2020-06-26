Walter Noble Kautenberg III: 1977-2020

Walter Noble Kautenberg III, 42, passed into eternity on June 4, 2020 in Centralia, Wash. He was born Sept. 18, 1977, in Morton, Wash.
Walt was a very talented mechanic. He could visualize and construct anything. He was an incredibly hardworking man that loved building cars and doing custom fabrication. With his huge heart and countless talents, he donated his time and skills to many. His passions were hunting, fishing and most of all drag racing. He loved motorsports and anything fast. You could say he had the need for speed.
Walter is survived by his children, mother Joanne, brother Travis and half-sister Cheri, along with many cousins and a niece.
A graveside service will be held on July 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., at 800 E. Grand Blvd, Napavine, WA 98565, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Newaukum River Ranch, 1430 N. Fork Rd, Chehalis, WA 98532. Flowers may be sent to Sticklin Funeral Chapel, 1437 S Gold St, Centralia, WA 98531.
