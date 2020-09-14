Trisha 'Trish' Renee Penley-(Merchant) Johnson: 1973-2020

Trisha Renee Penley-(Merchant) Johnson, “Trish”, passed away July 29, 2020 at her home in Vader, Wash. Trish was born to Larry Merchant and Connie (Hansen) Penley on January 8, 1973 in Centralia, Wash. She graduated from Centralia High School in 1991 and from there did various customer service jobs including bartending, working as a clerk at the Grand Canyon, and as a seating host for the Seattle Mariners. Trish was a Mariners and Seahawks fan but also loved camping and hiking, crafts and quilting, and shopping. She loved her family and animals and was known for being a happy, loving, caring person.
Trisha is survived by her fiancé, Bryce Anderson and step-daughter, Cassey Anderson; parents Larry Merchant and Connie Penley; sister, Erica Penley; and a brother, Adam Penley.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are pending until a later date when a Celebration of Life for Trish can be held.
