Trevor Allen Brandt: 1989-2020

Trevor Allen Brandt known to many as Treefort passed away on Friday October 16, 2020 at the age of 30. Trevor was born in Centralia, Wash., October 29, 1989 to Allen and Kimberly Brandt of Packwood, Wash.
He graduated from White Pass High school in 2008. From there, Trevor started working at White Pass Ski Resort where his love for mountain life and snowboarding became a part of who he was. Trevor was an avid outdoorsman who loved to snowboard, hike, and bike. Trevor was very intelligent and had great passion for history. He took pride in his family name and Packwood roots. He lived life full throttle and on his terms.
Trevor will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his parents Allen and Kimberly Brandt; sisters, Danielle Haner and Savannah Moorcroft; grandparents, Kenneth and Judy Osborn, and Pat Brandt; four nieces, 1 nephew, and many cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.