Timothy (Tim) Gesler died unexpectedly at his home on September 2, 2020 just one week after celebrating his 69th birthday. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend. Loving and caring to everyone he met, he leaves a big hole in everyone's heart who actually knew him and will be missed by all who loved him. "Tim" was truly a remarkable man, and he will be greatly missed.
Private viewing held at Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton, September 25, 2020 1pm to 3pm. Celebration of life Saturday, September 26, 2020 12pm to 4pm at family home. Covid-19 precautions will be in effect at both events.
Tim, as was his wishes, will be buried at sea off the Oregon Coast.
Full obituary can be found at www.ungerfuneralchapel.com.
