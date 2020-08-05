Timothy Richard 'Grouchy' Grochowski: 1950-2020

Tim was born in Chicago, Ill., to Richard and Irene Grochowski. He attended St. John Vianney Catholic grade school from first through eighth grades and then West Leyden High School on Northlake, Ill., graduating in 1969. He then went to Dupage County College for a year and a half.
He joined the United States Army and was stationed at Ft. Lewis in Tacoma, Wash., from April 12, 1970 to Jan. 1, 1973. He met his future wife, Billie C. Warren, a civilian nurse at Madigan Army Hospital.
When he was discharged from the Army, they moved back to Northlake, Ill., where they were married May 12, 1973. They had just celebrated their 47th anniversary this past May.
They lived in Northlake, Ill., for three years. Tim worked for Jewell Company, a large grocery distributing center and Billie worked for Loyola Hospital in Chicago.
Billie became homesick for the Pacific Northwest so they moved to Bellingham, Wash., where Tim went to school for a year and a half. Eventually, they moved to Adna, Wash., where Tim worked for Billie’s uncle, Roland Albrecht Logging for a year and a half. They then moved to Winlock, Wash., where they resided for 37 years.
When a position for the City of Chehalis came up, he applied and started working for the water department, eventually moving to the street department. He became public works director and retired Jan. 24, 2011, after 33 years with the city, which he loved.
Tim always commented the best two things in his life were meeting Billie and moving back to Washington.
He had many health issues over the last three and a half years. No matter how bad his health became, he always kept a positive attitude that things would get better.
Tim is survived by his wife, Billie; his dog, Josie; brother-in-law, Doug Floistad; brother ,Rick (Betty) Grochowski of Chicago, Ill.; nieces, Holly (Mark) Allen, of Chicago, Ill., and Karen (Nick) Skoric of Chicago, Ill.; and nephew, Kevin (Jennifer) Grochowski of Chicago, Ill.
