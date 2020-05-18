Steven David Mohr: 1989-2020

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Steven David Mohr, 30, loving son, brother, friend and uncle passed away at home. He was born in Tacoma, Wash., Dec. 8, 1989, to Jim and Catherine (Hogan) Mohr.
Steve was the founder/owner of Olympia Alternative Medicine and took immense pride in being able to help and advocate for the patients he served.
He was known by his family and friends as being loving, kind, thoughtful, caring, compassionate, quick-witted and funny. Steve enjoyed music, comedy, hunting, the outdoors and holidays and traditions. He was a longtime UFO-enthusiast and conspiracy buff. Steve loved spending time with family and friends and will always be remembered for his big heart and ability to make people laugh.
He was an amazing “Funcle” and took great pride in earning the title of “best friend” from his niece. Words cannot express how much he was loved and how greatly he will be missed by so many.
Steve is survived by his parents, Jim and Catherine Mohr of Onalaska, Wash.; brother, Christopher (Bethany) Mohr and niece Lorien of Chehalis, Wash.; and sisters, Tanya Scott and Dori Troyan.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
